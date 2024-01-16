Cincinnati weather: Wind chill values below zero in forecast; some schools delayed, closed

You will definitely need to bundle up to go outside on Tuesday with below-zero wind chills in the forecast.

According to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, some light snow will fall for a few hours early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations are expected to be less than an inch.

The special weather statement is in place for the Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana regions, which include Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

Motorists should be prepared for slick road conditions this morning and allow extra time to reach their intended destination. Several area schools have announced closures and delayed starts due to the weather.

In addition to a slight chance of snow in the forecast early Tuesday, wind chills as low as five below zero are also expected to last through Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, it was 12 degrees in Cincinnati with a wind chill of -1. The wind chill value is expected to be -3 at 10 a.m. and stay near zero all day. The temperature is expected to climb to a high of 17 degrees at 4 p.m.

Another chance of accumulating snow is likely to occur on Thursday and Friday. Wind chills as low as five below zero are likely Saturday and Sunday morning.

There will also be some snow this afternoon through Tuesday AM. Accumulations will be light in most places, but up to an inch in Lewis County KY and Scioto County OH. pic.twitter.com/VN5i92nwI2 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 15, 2024

Detailed weather forecast for Greater Cincinnati

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 9 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -4. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Snow is likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 19. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Low around 6.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22 and a low around 5.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 29 and a low around 16.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: wind chill values below zero in forecast