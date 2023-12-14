Cincinnati woman celebrating 105th birthday watching Bengals and drinking Fireball Whisky

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is celebrating her 105th birthday in a memorable way.

Florence Hackman, who goes by "Flo," will celebrate turning 105 years old on Saturday with three of her favorite things ‒ whiskey, firefighters and the Bengals ‒ according to Traditions of Deerfield, the Deerfield Township assisted living facility where she lives.

Hackman's birthday will be marked with a party at Traditions on Saturday at 2 p.m., coinciding with the Bengals' game against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Fireball Cinnamon Whisky will be flowing. According to a press release from Traditions, around 50 people are expected to attend the party, including representatives from the Deerfield Township Fire Department.

This isn't the first time Hackman has made headlines. Last year, she celebrated her 104th birthday with a party at Traditions. The facility said she has a great personality, and posted a video on Facebook around Halloween, where she dressed up as Queen Elizabeth.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 1918. She worked for the former Union Central Life Insurance Co., now Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., according to the release.

