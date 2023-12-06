Cincinnati's fastest-changing neighborhood and more, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Means Cameron, vice president of Common Ground Community Development, is renovating this building at 1901 Baymiller St. in the West End. It will have a restaurant on the ground floor and seven units above.

With nearly $1 billion in development in the works, all eyes are on the West End. And not just because FC Cincinnati is building an entertainment district north of TQL Stadium.

I’m Sydney Franklin, here to get deep with you about why new investment in this long-neglected neighborhood matters. It’s no secret that the majority of housing in the predominantly Black enclave is low-income rentals and that local residents don’t want more.

Why? Because by definition, this is concentrated poverty. It's discriminatory, and it leads to a low quality of life and violence, like the mass shooting that left an 11-year-old dead last month.

Can smart and equitable development really help this reality? Yes.

Reporter Victoria Moorwood and I interviewed a handful of up-and-coming developers from the West End who are seeking to uplift their own neighborhood through mixed-use, mixed-income projects. Meet them here and learn more about their work in our list of West End projects to watch.

What else you need to know Wednesday, Dec. 6

⛅ Weather: High of 42. Chilly with clouds giving way to some sun.

🚆 Ohio lands Amtrak expansion planning money. Where could routes be?

⚾ Between rock and a hardship? How Cincinnati Reds are bracing for looming revenue shortfall.

🦛 'Fiona: The Musical' – a love letter to Cincinnati – rivals the likes of Broadway.

🎄 Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.

Before you go: Talk to us about it

You're invited to The Enquirer's special Future of Downtown panel event on Dec. 14 at the Contemporary Arts Center. Join us for networking, light bites and a formal discussion with developers, business owners and local leaders making an impact on Downtown's future. RSVP here.

