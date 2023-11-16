Cincinnati's Jewish community gathers to make challah, pray for hostages in Gaza

TechCrunch

During Microsoft's Ignite 2023 event, the company's annual IT pro conference, a slew of interesting updates were revealed for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service. Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the initial rollout of voice isolation, an AI-driven noise reduction feature that can not just reduce repetitive noise in the background but also other people's voices, and a new "decorate your background" feature that can look at the room you are working from and then enhance it by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to the wall. The voice isolation feature is rolling out now and will be generally available in early 2024, while "decorate your background" will be available early next year in Teams Premium.