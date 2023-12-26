Cincinnati's Kwanzaa celebration begins with Umoja Festival in Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati's Kwanzaa celebration begins with Umoja Festival in Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati's Kwanzaa celebration begins with Umoja Festival in Pleasant Ridge
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Score a Shark vac for 42% off, a Ninja Foodi for $100 and so much more.
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
Decentralized social network Bluesky is rolling out a new in-app video and music player for links, along with a new "hide post" feature. The new additions bring Bluesky's user experience closer to X (Twitter). The new video and music player works with YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Twitch embeds.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Week 17 represents the fantasy football championships for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to bringing home the hardware.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
Nintendo has started shutting down online play opportunities for the Wii U and 3DS consoles. This was originally supposed to happen in April, but it looks like the company couldn’t wait.
Someone spotted a green Cadillac Celestiq on Woodward Avenue. Cadillac wanted to be associated with six-figure European luxury, the wish is now granted.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
With conference play tipping off in earnest this week, it’s time to update the outlook on candidates for the Naismith Player of the Year.
From the Chinese spy balloon to our hot, buggy, smoky summer, recapping a wild year in news.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
It's now or never for the vast majority of leagues. Show your sentimentalities the door — it's time to make some tough cuts.
Big Three and nonunion automakers are now coming to grips with newly empowered workers. Where will it all lead?
Rest easy knowing your TVs, computers and tech toys are guarded from lightning strikes and power spikes.
Get your post-Christmas week started off right with more than 40% off this ionic winner.
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 17,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!