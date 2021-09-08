Cindy Crawford, 55, rocks Daisy Dukes in re-creation of 1992 Pepsi commercial

A lot of things have changed over the last 30 years, but not Cindy Crawford — at least not much.

Oh, sure, these days the supermodel is also the mother of a supermodel, but at 55 years old, she looks much the same as she did during her ‘90s-era heyday.

And if anyone needs proof, just take a look at this photo she just shared on social media.

Back in 1992, Crawford starred in an iconic commercial for Pepsi that saw her pull up to an old diner, step out of a red sports car and make a memorable fashion statement while wearing nothing more than a pair of denim cutoffs and a white tank top. Now, she’s traveled back to that diner for a photo shoot that makes it look as though she’s traveled back in time, too.

“It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow... and even more so when it's for a good cause,” she wrote alongside a new pic from the famed photographer. “We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia.”

Crawford, who’s worked with Yarrow in the past, explained that along with his gallery network, they’ve “already raised 1 million dollars for the cause.” And they clearly hope to raise even more with the spot-on shoot.

As for the twist Crawford mentioned, while the diner, the wardrobe, the beverage of choice and even the celebrity hairstylist (Peter Savic) remained the same for the pic, Yarrow’s vision swaps out the two young boys who made an appearance in the original ad for a pair of wolf-looking Tamaskan dogs.

When Yarrow shared the photo with his own fans and followers, he explained the change was a “way I could introduce a new angle without losing the integrity of the adaptation.”

This reinterpretation of the ’92 Super Bowl ad is far from the first. In 2018, Crawford joined forces with her son, Presley Gerber, for a revamped take for Super Bowl 52. And just two years before that, she and “Late Late Show” host James Corden shot a funny Pepsi ad parody.