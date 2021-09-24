Cindy Crawford returned to the runway at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show in a daring dress with a thigh-high slit

Cindy Crawford opened the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage X Fenty/Amazon

Rihanna's third Savage X Fenty fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford opened the show.

Crawford previously alluded to retiring from modeling, so her appearance was surprising.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show Vol. 3 premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday.

The star-studded event featured models who walked in the now-defunct Victoria's Secret fashion show, like Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, and Behati Prinsloo.

Models weren't the only celebrities to participate in the event, as artists such as Normani and Daddy Yankee performed during the show as well.

Rihanna also enlisted the help of a legend in the modeling world to kick off the show: Cindy Crawford.

Crawford, 55, is the first model to walk in the performance, ascending a spiral staircase as dancers look down at her and Jade Novah sings.

She wore a floor-length teal dress with a halter-style neckline and a thigh-high slit.

After a dance interlude by performers wearing Savage X Fenty outfits, Crawford appears at the top of the staircase, striking some of her signature modeling poses.

The show then cuts to Crawford walking into an elevator in the same gown. She strikes a few more poses in the elevator, which has windows overlooking a city.

The elevator then closes as she poses, reopening to reveal BIA performing her hit song "Cover Girl" in a neon-green Savage X Fenty set.

Crawford became a modeling legend after landing a Vogue cover in 1986 and filming her now-iconic Pepsi commercial for 1992, with her distinctive mole setting her apart. As Insider previously reported, Crawford went on to sign a multimillion-dollar deal with Revlon and became the "first modern fashion model" to pose for Playboy.

Crawford previously suggested she is retiring from modeling and would instead focus on supporting her daughter Kaia Gerber's burgeoning career instead.

But her Savage X Fenty appearance showed Crawford's runway skills are as honed as ever.

The Savage X Fenty show is free to stream for all Amazon Prime members.

