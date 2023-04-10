Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Buys a Midcentury Hollywood Hills Home for $3.4 Million

Looks like Presley Gerber shares his parents’ taste in homes. The 23-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber just bought a midcentury Hollywood Hills dwelling for $3.4 million, according to Dirt. The single-story residence was built in 1955 and bears some resemblance to the 1959-built midcentury number that the famed supermodel and her husband sold a couple of years ago.

Gerber, who shares his mom’s profession and has modeled for luxury brands including Celine and Burberry, went for a classic low-slung LA style for his first home in the star-studded enclave. His new 3,000-square-foot abode sits on a roughly half-acre lot, touting a three-bedroom main house, an angular swimming pool, and an attached one-bedroom guest house with a private entrance and its own full-sized kitchen.

Nestled amongst lush landscaping, the main house opens into an L-shaped great room centered by a stone fireplace. Warm hardwood floors complement stark white walls and ceilings, which are flooded with light from sliding glass doors leading out to the backyard. A formal dining area flows into the kitchen, which features cherry wood cabinetry, a petite center island, and dual breakfast bars. Beyond the kitchen, an additional seating area enjoys a bar and additional outdoor access.

The spacious primary suite hosts a walk-in closet and a mirror-lined ensuite bathroom complete with a soaking tub. Two guest bedrooms share a smaller bathroom with a tiled and glass-walled shower. All three rooms also have direct access to the pool area, which is paved with concrete and hosts a few small lounge areas.

On another side of the home, a covered patio provides more space to lounge and dine al fresco. There’s also a small barbecue area and a freestanding midcentury-style outdoor fireplace. A wooden built-in bench rests outside the guest house, which sports an open floor plan with a separate bedroom.

