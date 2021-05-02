Cindy McCain: Arizona election audit is 'ludicrous'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cindy McCain, widow of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, called an audit of 2020 general election ballots in Arizona "ludicrous" on Sunday.

McCain was responding to Jake Tapper, host of CNN's "State of the Union," who asked if the Arizona Republican Party is undermining democracy by recounting nearly 2.1 million presidential race and U.S. Senate race ballots in Maricopa County.

"The whole thing is ludicrous, quite frankly, it's ludicrous," McCain replied. "This also comes from a state party in Arizona that refused to be audited themselves on votes that were cast within their own party communications."

In March, Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, was sued by Republican activists for refusing to allow an audit of results and procedures challenging her win in January.

Ward has promoted the Maricopa County audit launched last week as a way to promote election integrity. The process is being overseen by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based technology company, and cost taxpayers $150,000. Unknown donors are also helping fund the effort.

Company founder Doug Logan was part of a team that reportedly found errors designed to create fraud in voting machines used in Antrim County, Michigan. Logan spread these unfounded allegations of fraud on Twitter using a now-deleted account.

In addition to recounting ballots by hand, auditors are also running them under an ultraviolet light, a practice some say is to prove a conspiracy theory about "real" ballots having been watermarked.

The audit could take longer than the projected May 14 deadline. Election security experts have called for federal monitoring of the process.

"The election is over. Biden won," McCain said. "I know many of them don't like the outcome, but elections have consequences. This does not surprise me. Things are just aloof and crazy out there right now with regards to the election."

Biden carried Arizona with 50.1% of votes vs. 47.7% for former President Donald Trump. A national coalition of election security officials released a statement shortly after Election Day stating the general election was "the most secure in American history."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cindy McCain: Arizona 2020 election audit is 'ludicrous'

Recommended Stories

  • Trump is 'fixated' and talks 'constantly' about Arizona election recount, allies say

    Trump asks aides multiple times a day about the vote recount that is currently underway in Maricopa County, according to The Washington Post.

  • Recap: No. 8 Oregon softball takes down No. 12 Arizona 6-5 in extra innings

    Pac-12 Networks' Cindy Brunson and Kenzie Fowler breakdown the action from No. 8 Oregon softball's 6-5 nine-inning win over No. 12 Arizona State on Friday night. With the score knotted at 5, Terra McGowan singled to lead off the ninth, moved to third on a base hit from Rachel Cid and then scored on a fielding error to give the Ducks the lead. Raegan Breedlove pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to earn the save and send Oregon to a key road victory.

  • Maricopa County election audit could last weeks longer than expected, has 'no deadline'

    The backpedaling comes just days after the Senate liaison said he was confident workers would wrap up by May 14.

  • Experts call for federal monitors of Arizona election audit, citing violations of voting laws

    Election security specialists with high-powered policy groups are calling for federal monitors to oversee the Arizona Senate's election audit.

  • 40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

    The average worker traditionally receives a paycheck every two weeks, and those two checks have to cover housing and utilities, plus everything that the worker eats, drinks and does for an entire...

  • Sadiq Khan’s ‘outer London tax’ puts tens of thousands of jobs at risk

    Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk from Sadiq Khan's plans for an outer London tax, Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey warns. The Labour mayor is planning to charge people a daily fee of at least £3.50 to drive into London in an attempt to raise money for cash-strapped Transport for London. However, the charge – dubbed 'Checkpoint Chigwell' by its critics – will hit those that commute into London and domestic tourists coming to the capital, with 40,000 jobs at risk. Internal TfL estimates suggest the Greater London Boundary Charge – if levied at £3.50 a day and applying only to non-Londoners – could reduce the total number of weekday car trips across the GLA boundary by between 10 per cent and 15 per cent. This could translate into a £2.6 billion hit to London’s tourist economy, or nearly 40,000 jobs, according to Conservative analysis. The outer London charge has proved to be a touchstone issue at the London mayoral election with millions of people hit with the charge for driving into the capital’s suburbs. Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said: “As London recovers from the pandemic, the last thing we need is another tax that will hurt businesses. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Sadiq Khan’s outer London tax will do.

  • 18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for Bankruptcy

    The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry. By mid-April of 2020, an estimated 30,000 American restaurants had closed for good and more than 110,000 were expected to shutter by...

  • English music-lovers party like its 2019 at COVID pilot festival

    Live music returned to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence on Sunday when the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus. "It just feels so good, so amazing - it's been too long," said 19-year-old student Meghan Butler. Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, said he hoped his pilot project would play a key part in getting outdoor events back on the calendar this year.

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • Avoiding Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax hikes won’t be so easy—or will it?

    Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.

  • Rachel Lindsay Responds to Chris Harrison's Apology and His Future With the 'The Bachelor'

    On Thursday, former ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay said she accepts Chris Harrison’s apology and wants to ‘move forward.’ Lindsay also addresses the controversy on her podcast, ‘Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay,’ and shares why she doesn’t have an opinion on Harrison’s future with the dating series.

  • Newsmax apologizes to Dominion head for saying he manipulated voting system in 2020 election

    Eric Coomer and his family were doxxed and getting death threats, all because of his job. The director of security for Dominion Voting Systems was targeted by right-wing activists who said the company was manipulating votes to ensure the election of President Joe Biden. The conservative cable news outlet Newsmax was one of the company’s main accusers.

  • Arizona elections chief criticizes policies used in recount

    In March, when it was clear that the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate planned to recount presidential votes in the state's most populous county, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter urging the Senate president to adopt strict guidelines to ensure the results could be trusted. Instead, President Karen Fann farmed out the recount to a supporter of election conspiracy theories with no recount experience who refused to share details of how the count would be done until a court ordered the disclosure and the recount was well underway.

  • The first genetically modified mosquitoes released in the U.S. to buzz in the Florida Keys

    Proponents say the trial release of genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes could eradicate a deadly pest. Critics warn of consequences.

  • Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

    Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...

  • Sri Lanka eyes victory in 2nd test after Bangladesh collapse

    Sri Lanka is eyeing its first test win in more than a year at Bangladesh's expense after finishing day three 259 runs ahead on Saturday. Bangladesh, in reply to Sri Lanka's 493-7 declared, was building nicely at 214-3 but collapsed to be all out for 251. Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama triggered the turnaround and became the fifth Sri Lankan to claim a 5-for on debut as he took 6-92.

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • Nasa astronauts splash-land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after ISS mission

    This was the first night-time landing for Nasa astronauts since Apollo 8's return 53 years ago.

  • Saints, Colts looking to future with selection of quarterbacks on Day 3 of NFL draft

    Despite the retirements of Drew Brees and Philip Rivers, the Saints and Colts were well-stocked at quarterback before adding more in the NFL draft.