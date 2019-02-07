Cindy McCain steps back from her report of human trafficking at Phoenix airport

Cindy McCain helps open the renovated south concourse of the newly named John S. McCain III Terminal 3 on Jan. 7, 2019, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

PHOENIX — Cindy McCain appeared to step back from her report of possible human trafficking at Sky Harbor International Airport that authorities later said was not criminal activity.

"At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking," McCain tweeted Wednesday. "I commend the police officers for their diligence."

Phoenix police officers assigned to the airport conducted a welfare check on a child at McCain's request shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, police officials said Thursday.

During the welfare check, "officers determined there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment," Sgt. Armando Carbajal said in an email.

McCain, the wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, is a trustee of the McCain Institute in Washington, D.C., which includes human trafficking among its focuses. She also is co-chair of Gov. Doug Ducey's Arizona Human Trafficking Council.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking. I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from “if you see something, say something” — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) February 7, 2019

In an interview Monday with Phoenix sttation KTAR-FM (92.3), McCain said that she noticed a situation at Sky Harbor that didn't feel right.

“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted — it looked odd — it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me. … I went over to the police and told them what I saw and they went over and questioned her and, by God, she was trafficking that kid,” McCain told KTAR News.

Phoenix Police Department and Sky Harbor encourage all travelers visiting the airport to report any suspicious activity to police and/or airport personnel, Carbajal said. Police remind those visiting the airport, “If you see something, say something.”

McCain apologized in her tweet, if anything else she has said about the matter distracts from law enforcement's "see something, say something" mantra.

The McCain Institute did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cindy McCain steps back from her report of human trafficking at Phoenix airport