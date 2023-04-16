Cindy McCain, with tears in her eyes, remembers husband John McCain as she fights hunger in new role

Cindy McCain said she feels like her late husband John McCain is with her at every moment, and lately she's been thinking of him "all the time" as she takes on a new role as the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme.

As she fight hunger globally, she remembers his timeless advice and knows exactly what he'd say about her latest move: "Do the right thing."

"I think he'd be proud, at least I hope he would," she said on CBS Sunday Morning.

As tears welled, a CBS reporter mentioned the emotion in her eyes.

"We miss him," McCain responded.

Women in combat: Just 10 years ago, women were banned from combat. Now, they're on the front lines, climbing the ranks.

Cindy McCain hopes John McCain would be 'proud' of her new role

Cindy McCain will spend a large chunk of her time fundraising as the executive director of the World Food Programme, working to boost a budget that doesn't meet current needs.

The organization provided food to nearly 160 million people last year, but about 350 people need help. It's an "unprecedented food crisis" that has deepened during a global pandemic and war in Ukraine, where half of WFP's wheat supply was produced.

"I've only been on the job 24 hours, but I know I'll spend a good portion of my time fundraising and making sure we have the means to do what we need to do," she said on CBS Sunday Morning.

Not fit for office?: Brennan, Graham blast Marjorie Taylor Greene for defending Pentagon leak suspect

Cindy McCain will work with countries she has criticized

Cindy McCain on Jan. 13, 2020, in Phoenix.

The McCains built a brand as a political family, but now Cindy McCain is seated at the helm of a nonpolitical organization.

John McCain spent 35 years in Congress, with 31 years in the U.S. Senate. He ran for president twice, losing to George W. Bush in the 2000 GOP primary and Barack Obama in the 2008 general election.

Cindy McCain most recently was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, serving the Biden administration in that role from November 2021 until earlier this month.

Story continues

In her role as ambassador, she was critical with Russia. Now, she will have work with the country. McCain said she had no regrets about past criticisms.

"I was representing the United States of America," she said to CBS. "And, as you know, WFP is nonpolitical. Our goal is to feed people."

More: South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean patrol boat crosses sea border

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cindy McCain tearfully remembers John McCain at she fights hunger