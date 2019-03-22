Cindy McCain tweets aggressive message she received about Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain

Cindy McCain shared with the world on Tuesday an aggressive message she received that attacked her late husband, Sen. John McCain, and her daughter, "The View" co-host Meghan McCain.

Cindy McCain posted a screenshot of the message that called the former Arizona Republican "traitorous" and "warmongering." Peppered with profanity, the message reads, "I'm glad he's dead." The writer said she hopes Meghan McCain "chokes to death."

Cindy McCain said she posted the message so the poster's "family and friends could see."

"I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be," McCain wrote.

McCain has spent the past few days retweeting defenses of her husband after President Donald Trump attacked him in a tweet Sunday. Trump accused John McCain of distributing a salacious dossier that claimed the Russians had compromising information on Trump. The president said Tuesday, "I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be."

The president's statements drew condemnation from those within his own party, including Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Johnny Isakson of Georgia. Meghan McCain said on "The View" that Trump "spends his weekend obsessing over great men because – he knows it, and I know it, and all of you know it – he will never be a great man."

Read the message here. But be warned about the language it includes.

