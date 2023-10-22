Cindy Watson announces retirement as CEO of JASMYN after 30 years of leadership

Cindy Watson , the revered CEO of JASMYN, is announcing her retirement after nearly 30 years of exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the youth of Northeast Florida. Under Watson’s stewardship, JASMYN has achieved remarkable growth and impact, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

During her tenure, significant milestones have been achieved. Watson’s financial acumen is evident in the growth of JASMYN’s annual budget, which has expanded from a modest $20,000 to over $2 million. This impressive financial growth reflects Watson’s ability to secure diverse funding streams vital to the organization’s work.

The physical footprint of JASMYN has also expanded under Watson’s guidance, with the organization now comprising a three-building campus located in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood. This development has provided a secure and supportive environment for the community it serves.

Under Watson’s leadership, JASMYN’s mission has evolved to address a wide range of LGBTQ+ youth issues, including mental and sexual health. The organization has also played a pivotal role in addressing the critical issue of homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth.

Watson’s legacy includes the development of a dedicated C-Suite comprising seasoned leaders, all committed to advancing JASMYN’s mission and vision. Their collective efforts have enabled JASMYN to thrive and provide essential services to the community.

JASMYN has actively collaborated with Northeast Florida’s most dedicated business and community leaders, bringing together the Board of Directors and various community councils and employee resource groups to support the organization’s vital work.

Beyond its local impact, JASMYN has served as a national model of best practices for LGBTQ+ youth centers across the United States, leaving an indelible imprint on the broader movement for LGBTQ+ youth support.

Cindy Watson’s retirement marks a significant transition for JASMYN, signifying the end of an era in which she has been at the helm. Her vast experience in building a non-profit from the ground up, witnessing the evolving landscape of LGBTQ+ issues in Jacksonville over the past three decades, and her insights on the future of JASMYN are invaluable.

