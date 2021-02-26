Cinemark: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $239.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.03.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.46 per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $617.9 million, or $5.25 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $686.3 million.

Cinemark shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK

