Cinemark plans to add bowling, laser tag and more to KC-area location

The Kansas City area’s last remaining Cinemark Theatres complex is slated to undergo big changes in the new year.

As theaters nationwide scrap to regain pre-pandemic attendance levels, Cinemark wants to remodel its Merriam cineplex, built in 1998 and situated at Johnson Drive and Interstate 35 in the Merriam Town Center shopping district.

The Dallas-based chain plans to pivot its business model in Merriam, aiming to remove nine theaters on the eastern side of the building and replace them with an amusement center featuring laser tag, an 18-lane bowling alley, arcade, ropes course and event space.

The company also plans to restructure the lobby to include a bar and restaurant. The west side of the faculty would remain a 10-screen multiplex cinema. The remodeled complex would be called Gamescape by Cinemark.

