Is Cinevista Limited’s (NSE:CINEVISTA) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Cinevista Limited (NSE:CINEVISTA) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹411m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Since CINEVISTA is loss-making right now, it’s vital to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into CINEVISTA here.

Does CINEVISTA produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, CINEVISTA has reduced its debt from ₹396m to ₹366m , which includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹20m for investing into the business. On top of this, CINEVISTA has produced ₹106m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 29%, indicating that CINEVISTA’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making companies since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In CINEVISTA’s case, it is able to generate 0.29x cash from its debt capital.

Can CINEVISTA pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at CINEVISTA’s ₹212m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹646m, with a current ratio of 3.04x. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high.

NSEI:CINEVISTA Historical Debt December 26th 18 More

Is CINEVISTA’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 24% of equity, CINEVISTA may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as CINEVISTA is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. CINEVISTA’s risk around capital structure is low, and the company has the headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

CINEVISTA has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. In addition to this, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how CINEVISTA has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Cinevista to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has CINEVISTA’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



