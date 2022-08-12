Cineworld’s Debt Crunch Leaves Spurned Merger Partner in Lurch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ana Paula Barreto Pereira
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ellis Jacob
    Canadian movie theatre executive

(Bloomberg) -- Cineplex Inc. has a clear path to fixing its debt problem. The trouble is, it’s stuck waiting to receive cash from a rival with a stressed balance sheet.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Canada’s largest movie-theater chain was awarded C$1.24 billion ($970 million) in damages from Cineworld Group Plc by an Ontario court last year, after Cineworld decided to walk away from a takeover offer. Cineworld hasn’t paid and an appeals court has scheduled hearings for October.

In the meantime, Cineplex Chief Executive Officer Ellis Jacob is left to weigh the odds that his Toronto-based company will see the cash. The court award is nearly half of Cineplex’s enterprise value of C$2.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We’ve got a good position, but we still have to go through the process,” Jacob said in an interview. “We’d have to look and see where they are, whether they can even come up with the funding, which is another challenge.”

Cineworld’s debt problems appear daunting. It’s rated CCC by S&P Global Ratings, the eighth level below investment grade, and the shares have lost about two-thirds of their value since the beginning of last year amid concerns about a possible default.

Cineplex’s first priority if it does get a payment from Cineworld is to “get our leverage back to a level we are comfortable with,” Jacob said. The company got an extension on its financial covenants again this week, but they’ll be reinstated in the fourth quarter. Cineplex’s profit before interest and taxes was only 1.1 times its interest expense in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg data.

Cineplex has hired Moelis & Co. and law firm Goodmans LLP to give advice on how to “maximize and monetize the value of the judgment,” the company said in a statement. Selling the claim is one option, Jacob said.

‘Moviegoers Are Back’

After experiencing some of the strictest pandemic measures in the Americas last year, Canadians are returning to movie theaters. Cineplex had 11.1 million theater customers in the second quarter, a 10-fold increase from the prior year, as Covid restrictions were removed and successful titles like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Jurassic World: Dominion” hit the screens.

That helped Cineplex to its first profitable quarter since the pandemic began, earning C$1.3 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share.

“Management has done a tremendous job navigating through the pandemic, and the company is well-positioned to benefit yet again from consumers’ appetite for theatrical releases,” Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Maher Yaghi said in a note to investors. “Box-office revenues in North America clearly show that moviegoers are back in full force.”

Yaghi put a C$16 target price on the stock, 43% higher than where the shares were trading early Friday afternoon.

Cineplex also owns other entertainment businesses including The Rec Room, a Canadian chain of restaurants similar to Dave & Buster’s, and Player One Amusement Group, a distributor of video games and pinball machines across North America.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood must face U.S. market manipulation claims over 'meme stock' rally, judge rules

    (Reuters) -Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc must face market manipulation claims over restrictions it placed on trading during last year's "meme stock" rally, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said in the ruling that investors in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and seven other stocks can proceed with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging the restrictions artificially depressed share prices.

  • Gold ETFs’ Performance This Year Defies Inflation Hedge Thesis

    Gold ETFs have outperformed stocks and bonds, but neither quite live up to the inflation hedge mantra.

  • Analysis: How Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee's turnaround of the private equity firm was cut short

    Kewsong Lee bolstered Carlyle Group Inc's growth after he took over the reins in 2018, yet the private equity firm continued to play catchup with its larger and more diversified publicly listed rivals, according to people close to the situation, analysts and investors. Carlyle announced this week that Lee would step down as chief executive without a replacement lined up. The founders -- David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello -- believed some of the organizational decisions Lee made upset some partners at the firm, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • China Court Rejects Former Intern’s #MeToo Case Against TV Host

    (Bloomberg) -- A former intern at China’s state television broadcaster lost her appeal after a court in Beijing dismissed her sexual harassment lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchZhou Xiaoxuan, 29, claimed China

  • Oil Pares Weekly Gain as Traders Weigh Demand Outlook, Iran Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell on Friday, but was still on course for a weekly gain as traders weighed the prospects of higher demand this winter against the potential for extra supply from Iran. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single

  • Crops Swing in Chicago as US Report Signals Record Soy Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop futures in Chicago swung wildly after the US Department of Agriculture signaled a record domestic soy output while also slashing Europe’s drought-hit corn crop.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single QuarterU

  • Peloton is jacking up prices of its Bike+ and Tread fitness gear again

    The company is also cutting another 784 jobs and has plans to shut stores.

  • Disney Stock Had a Strong Week. See Just How Good.

    Walt Disney stock is on pace for its best week since December 2020. Wall Street's bullish investment recommendation is helping the stock peak.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 82% That's Soaring This Month -- and There's Still Time to Buy

    This artificial-intelligence-driven insurer has quadrupled the return of the Nasdaq 100 in the past month.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen

    Equally splitting $286,000 in capital between these two stocks would generate about $3,000 in dividend income each quarter.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has plowed over $25 billion into Chevron and Occidental this year. One energy guru suggests why.

    Buffett may be scooping up Occidental Petroleum stock in order to benefit from inflation and rising oil prices, according to Josh Young, an energy-stock specialist.

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.

  • My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock market sell-off has led to declining prices in excellent and poor companies alike. When uncertainty is high, it can be comforting to fall back on fundamentals. One tried and true long-term strategy is to invest in Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE amid U.S. tensions

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Five Chinese state-owned companies, including oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, said on Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange, amid economic and diplomatic tensions with the United States. The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, each said they would apply to delist their American Depository Shares this month. The five, which in May were flagged by the U.S. securities regulator as failing to meet its auditing standards, will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.

  • Is Walt Disney Going to Sell ESPN?

    Disney is seeing the benefits of the post-pandemic rebound, as demonstrated in its latest financial results. ESPN was at the peak of its popularity in 2011 when it was in 100.13 million homes. Back then ESPN used to give quarterly reports, and its latest quarterly report said Nielsen data showed a cord-cutting rate of just 0.18%, down from 0.28% in the previous quarter.