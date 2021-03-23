Cineworld's U.S. theatres to lift curtains in time for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square in London
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Cineworld will re-open U.S. theatres in April and its UK halls a month after, in time to screen big-budget movies including "Godzilla vs. Kong", after prolonged shutdowns during the COVID-19 crisis.

The world's second-largest cinema operator also said on Tuesday it has reached a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Pictures Group to exhibit its films in the United States.

Beginning next year, the agreement will allow Regal operator Cineworld to run the studio's movies exclusively in theatres for 45 days, with certain provisions.

Cinema operators have been devastated by empty halls during the lockdowns, and have also been challenged by the growing shift to streaming services and fewer movies due to disruptions to film-making.

"We are very happy for the agreement with Warner Bros. This agreement shows the studio's commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros," Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger said.

In the UK, Warner Bros. and Cineworld have agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of 31 days before the film goes to premium video on demand (PVOD), and an extended window of up to 45 days for films that open to an agreed upon box-office threshold.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas to Reopen With ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ in Deal With Warner Bros.

    The Cineworld Group will reopen its U.S. Regal Cinemas Apr. 2 with a limited release for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” and a wider release planned for “Mortal Kombat” from Apr. 16. The U.K., the group’s second biggest market, will reopen in May, according to government guidance. Indoor cinemas in the U.K. are due to reopen May […]

  • Afriex raises $1.2M seed to scale its payments and remittances platform across Africa

    Sending money from the U.S. to Nigeria can be a painstaking process. For remittance platforms like Western Union, it will cost a transfer fee and take between one to five business days for money sent from a U.S. debit card to enter a Nigerian bank account. The company founded by Tope Alabi and John Obirije in 2019 provides instant, zero-fee transfers to Africans at home and in the diaspora.

  • Olympics: Atlanta shooting has increased awareness of attacks on Asian Americans, say Shibutanis

    American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani, the first duo of Asian descent to win Olympic medals in the sport, said last week's shootings near Atlanta had made the wider public more aware of reports of a growing number of attacks faced by Asian Americans. Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in the March 16 rampage and a 21-year-old white man has been charged with the homicides. Over the last year, there has been an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States, which Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

  • #ReleaseTheAyerCut Trends on Twitter After WarnerMedia Shoots Down ‘Suicide Squad’ Redo

    After a lengthy, years-long social media campaign led Warner Bros. to let Zack Snyder finish his version of “Justice League,” fans of DC movies have set their sights on a new target: “Suicide Squad,” which famously involved a drawn-out creative battle between Ayer and Warner Bros. in post-production — a fight that Warner Bros. won. But WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff isn’t having it, emphatically declaring in an interview that “We won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.” After Sarnoff’s comments were published on Monday morning, fans took to Twitter with the haghtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut, a new version of the #ReleaseTheSnydercut hashtag that served as DC fans’ anthem in the years between the original “Justice League” release and the announcement of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Last year. This isn’t the first time the “Suicide Squad” version of the hashtag popped up on the Twitter trends list — it previously happened shortly after Warner Bros announced the Snyder Cut. But that refrain quieted down significantly in the past year. Also Read: How Martian Manhunter Ended Up in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Ayer himself has entered the discussion here and there since “Suicide Squad” hit theaters back in 2016, originally with some veiled jabs directed at the studio. But now he seems to be on board with the #ReleaseTheAyerCut push, tweeting a simple “Why?” in response to Sarnoff’s comment. Why? 🥺 https://t.co/0oJrRv54Av – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 22, 2021 “Suicide Squad” was reworked after “Batman v Superman” received pretty putrid reviews in March of 2016, five months before Ayer’s movie was scheduled for release. Executives wanted a lighter tone. The result was a film that made money, but was thoroughly incoherent and garnered even worse reviews than “Batman v Superman” did. Sarnoff’s proclamation is pretty emphatic, but it’s not likely to discourage them too much given the way WarnerMedia did eventually cave to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut folks. Ayer doesn’t have quite the fanbase that Snyder does though, so it may be more difficult for this hashtag to maintain traction over time. Also Read: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League': We Need to Talk About That Awful Joker Scene But there is a complicating factor. These same fans are also pushing to have Snyder’s vision for the DC movieverse continue now that the Snyder Cut is out — the hashtag for this one is #RestoreTheSnyderverse — it’s conceivable that #ReleaseTheAyerCut might come along for that ride. Sarnoff also addressed that one, though more gently. “We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the ‘Justice League’ to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now,” Sarnoff said in that same interview. In the meantime, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” may have fanned the “Suicide Squad” fire in a different way thanks to Snyder adding a new scene with Jared Leto’s Joker that he shot last year specifically for the HBO Max release. It’s not a great scene. That new bit is expected to be Leto’s last appearance as the Joker. Also Read: Every DC Comics Movie Ranked, Including 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Conspicuously, the next DC Comics movie on the slate is the sequel “The Suicide Squad” from James Gunn. That one is due out on theaters and on HBO Max in August. Read original story #ReleaseTheAyerCut Trends on Twitter After WarnerMedia Shoots Down ‘Suicide Squad’ Redo At TheWrap

  • Boulder shooting: Everything we know so far about the Colorado supermarket attack

    Colorado supermarket shooting mayhem explained

  • Zack Snyder breaks silence on Henry Cavill's infamous CGI moustache

    "Part of me is happy that we were able to have that not be the total legacy."

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • Clippers coach benches starters, down by 21, and backups lead comeback to stun Hawks

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue removed all his starters with the team down 21 points. From there, the bench rallied the team to a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Hang out with a more cheerful Man Of Steel on the Superman & Lois spring finale

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 23. All times are Eastern.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Shares in companies linked to non-fungible tokens soar

    Shares in companies with an online art presence such as Takung Art and Oriental Culture extended gains soon after news that Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet - "just setting up my twttr" dated March 21, 2006 - as an NFT for just over $2.9 million on Monday. "Its the buzz, the hot thing on Wall Street," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas, who said the moves without a clear catalyst were likely due to a combination of retail traders looking at stocks mentioned in connection with NFT on social media and algorithmic traders picking up on the momentum.

  • Fox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applauds

    In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said. The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned. Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said. lol pic.twitter.com/2lsi0x1pzt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021 Touché. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsSenate confirms Marty Walsh as labor secretary, completing Biden's Cabinet with surprisingly little dramaJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Germany extends COVID restrictions and announces strict Easter lockdown

    Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Tuesday Germany's COVID-19 restrictions are being extended for another month, and the country will endure an "even stricter lockdown" in April to combat spiking cases, per DW.com.Driving the news: Merkel said the spread of coronavirus variants put Germany in a "very serious situation" as they're "significantly more deadly" and more infectious, so Germany needs an "emergency brake." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."What we have is essentially a new pandemic," she added, according to Deutsche Welle.German Health Minister Jens Spahn said last Friday that COVID-19 cases were spiking at an "exponential rate" in the country and there might not be enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave.The big picture: Following a video call with Germany's 16 state governors, Merkel said the current lockdown measures that were due to last until March 28 would be extended to April 18.Measures will be tightened further from April 1 through April 5, with public gatherings banned and most stores closed during the Easter holiday period. Churches are being urged to hold services online.By the numbers: Germany has reported over 75,000 deaths from the virus and nearly 2.7 million cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins."The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people stood at 107 nationwide on Monday, up from the mid-60s three weeks ago," AP notes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Sidney Powell's defense lawyers say her conspiracy theories about Dominion were way too outlandish to be taken seriously

    Sidney Powell pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that Dominion had secret ties to Venezuala and rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • Vaccines don't cause blood clots, but younger women have a higher risk of clots in general. Here's what that means for you.

    Addressing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, the EMA said it was probing the higher rate of clots in young women, but it's likely to do with birth control.

  • ‘Kraken’ Trump lawyer tells court no reasonable person would listen to her in bid to get billion-dollar Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • EU, China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang

    The European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials on Monday (March 22) for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.It's the bloc's first sanctions against Beijing since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy crackdown, which is still in place.Those targeted with these sanctions include Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. In its Official Journal, the EU accused Chen of "arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uighurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as systematic violations of their freedom of religion or belief."China blacklisted 10 EU individuals and four entities on Monday in response to the sanctions.Saying that they were among those who "severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation".Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang.The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor, and sterilizations. China denies any human rights abuses and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.The sanctions are mainly symbolic, but they mark a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China.China is the EU's second-largest trading partner after the United States. Brussels has long regarded it as a benign trading partner. But now views it as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms and is deeply worried about the fate of the Uighurs. Britain, Canada, and the United States have also expressed serious concerns.

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.