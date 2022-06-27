Cinnaminson cop admits to searching database for OnlyFans woman

MOUNT HOLLY - A Cinnaminson Township police officer used department resources to look up a woman from OnlyFans.

Patrolman Kevin Bohn, 41, pleaded guilty recently to misusing a police database to search for information on the woman and and falsifying police records to cover his tracks, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

Bohn will lose his job and will be permanently barred from public employment in New Jersey when he is sentenced Aug. 19, according to Acting Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

An investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office Special Investigations Unit found Bohn used a restricted law enforcement database to run queries on a woman he met through the Only Fans website, according to a media release from the prosecutor's office.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website and app that allows content creators to collect money directly from viewers, or "fans."

Bradshaw also said the officer searched for information about the woman's relatives and then tried to conceal his actions by generating incident report numbers for the inquiries and then closing out the cases.

Cinnaminson Police Department Chief Richard Calabrese could not be reached for comment.

Assistant county prosecutor Brian Faulk, supervisor of the county special investigations unit, is handling the prosecution case in court.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Cinnaminson NJ police officer admits to searching for OnlyFans woman