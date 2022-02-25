Cinnaminson man charged over Shawnee student's fatal overdose

CINNAMINSON - A 19-year-old township man faces a homicide charge in connection with the overdose death of a high school student.

Zachary DiBattista is accused of selling counterfeit painkillers that caused the March 2021 death of Max Mather, 18, of Medford.

Mather, who was found dead in a bedroom of his Yorkshire Drive home, was a senior at Shawnee High School in Medford.

An obituary noted Mather "enjoyed driving in his beloved red Explorer and listening to his favorite music."

Authorities are warning of the danger of overdoses caused by counterfeit prescription pills.

"He meant so many things to so many people, touching everyone he knew and leaving an indelible mark on their hearts," it said.

An autopsy determined Mather died from fentanyl toxicity and noted the presence of Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer not approved for human use.

The prosecutor's office alleged DiBattista sold pills to Mather during a meeting at a Marlton convenience store.

It said Mather believed he was buying Oxycontin pills, but instead received counterfeit pills.

The prosecutor's office warned counterfeit pills "tend to be off-color from legitimate tablets, can be speckled and are easier to crush."

"Most important, they commonly contain fentanyl, which can be 50 times stronger than heroin, meaning those who take them are unaware of the potentially lethal consequences," it said.

DiBattista, of the 500 block of Camelot Court, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of strict liability for drug-induced death. He is being held in Burlington County Jail.

The charge is only an allegation. DiBattista has not been convicted in the case.

