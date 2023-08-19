Cinnamon apple bowl, matcha smoothie: Chain opening first area shop in Johnson County

Everbowl smoothie shop is opening its first Kansas City area location this September in the Olathe Pointe shopping center.

The shop will move into the old Moshiri Jewelry spot at 14937 W. 119th St. on Sept. 8 and celebrate its grand opening the following day with bowl giveaways.

The California-based business sells bowls and smoothies, including its tropical bowl — pitaya, acai, granola, banana and kiwi — and its matcha smoothie.

Fitting for fall: its Apple Up bowl, with vanilla acai, apples, granola, oats and cinnamon.

Franchisees Gabriella and Jonathan Ellis hope to open a few more in the Kansas City area soon.

The first Everbowl opened in Carlsbad, California, in 2016. Since then, the company has expanded to more than a dozen states.

Everbowl will join other newly opened smoothie shops, like Robeks in Roeland Park at 4984 Roe Blvd. and Nektar Juice Bar’s newest location at 7769 W. 159th St.

Nautical Bowls smoothie shop will open soon in Overland Park at 8051 W. 160th St.