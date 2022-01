The Doctors CBS

Meet Bridgette whose story of poisoning herself by consuming too much cinnamon went viral on TikTok! Bridgette shares she loves cinnamon and she was likely consuming several tablespoons a day when she noticed she was feeling weak, dizzy, and constantly injuring herself. Her physician father took notice of her cinnamon consumption and wondered if that could be the culprit! Find out! Can Eating Cinnamon Daily Make You Sick?