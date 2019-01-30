Is Cintas (CTAS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cintas (CTAS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Cintas is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CTAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS's full-year earnings has moved 1.50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CTAS has returned about 8.99% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 7.31%. This shows that Cintas is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CTAS is a member of the Uniform and Related industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7% this year, meaning that CTAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to CTAS as it looks to continue its solid performance.



