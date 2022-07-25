Cintas Earns Handshake's Early Talent Award

The industry leader in business services is recognized for its early-career programs

CINCINNATI --News Direct-- Cintas

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has received a 2022 Handshake Early Talent Award, which recognizes employers for best-in-class talent engagement and celebrates the top workplaces that attract Generation Z.

For talent that’s new to the workforce, the transition from college to career can be a stressful time. To become a “student-first destination” and an employer of choice among those entering the workforce for the first time, ETA winners provide an exceptional candidate experience to help students and recent graduates launch meaningful careers.

Cintas’ Campus Talent Acquisition Team partners with Handshake to recruit candidates for their Management Trainee (MT) Program, the company’s acclaimed management development program for recent college graduates.

“Our MT program is one of our strongest assets in our workforce management strategy,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. “The program’s strength and renown afford us access to a tremendous candidate pool who are then trained and developed to assume management and leadership positions within our company.

“This recognition by Handshake highlighting our ongoing success in this area is appreciated, and we look forward to evolving our programs to recruit, develop and retain our company’s next generation of leaders,” Langenkamp added.

This is the second year Handshake has recognized employers with exceptional early-career programs. The ETAs also distinguish employers who evolve and elevate their early-career recruiting programs to respond to the needs of the market. Handshake’s survey participants noted Cintas’ shadowing opportunities and focused tasks, as well as the company’s societal impact, as company strength’s

For more information about careers at Cintas, or the company’s MT program, please visit careers.cintas.com. More information about the company can be found at cintas.com.

Story continues

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ – a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About Handshake

Handshake is the #1 place to launch a career with no connections, experience, or luck required. Handshake’s community includes 21 million students and young alumni around the world from 1,400 educational institutions, including four-year colleges, community colleges, boot camps, and 290+ minority-serving institutions. The platform connects up-and-coming talent with 650,000+ employers—from Fortune 500 companies like Google, Nike, and Target to thousands of public school districts, healthcare systems, nonprofits, and even sports teams like the LA Dodgers. Handshake is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, New York, and London and teammates working globally.

Cintas Media Contact:

Lizz Summers, Director of Corporate Affairs | summerse2@cintas.com, 513-972-2859

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cintas on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cintas-earns-handshakes-early-talent-award-663580194