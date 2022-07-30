Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $1.15

The board of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 21% on the 15th of September to $1.15, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.95. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

Cintas' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Cintas' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Cintas Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.54 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Cintas has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Cintas Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Cintas is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cintas that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

