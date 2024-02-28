Cintas to upgrade Mason headquarters for return to work

An artist's rendering of planned renovations at Cintas Corp. headquarters in Mason

Cintas Corp., one of the nation's leading suppliers of company uniforms, will invest millions of dollars to update its Mason headquarters and create 125 jobs over the next five years, the company announced.

One of the Cincinnati area's five Fortune 500 companies, Cintas has been awarded a 10-year, job creation tax credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority worth about $2 million to help finance the headquarters remake, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Development.

Cintas officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday to confirm the total cost of the project.

Cintas applied for the tax credit through JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development corporation. JobsOhio rejected an Enquirer records request for the application and other documents with detailed information about Cintas' plans.

"JobsOhio is a private nonprofit and not subject to public records request,'' a statement from the agency said.

However, a "scope of work'' document submitted to the development department states that the office renovation is part of "a planned transition back to in-office work.''

Cintas, with more than 44,000 employees worldwide, employs about 1,300 at its headquarters at 6800 Cintas Boulevard, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

In a press release, Cintas described the office overhaul as an effort to "grow and retain key senior-level talent and train the Cintas leaders of the future.''

While the office transformation is still in the planning stages, it's expected to include:

Indoor spaces that let in more natural light and are layered with plants and other natural materials.

Outdoor work areas with shaded seating, landscaped gardens and work pods equipped with Wi-Fi and power outlets.

"Innovation hubs and creativity zones" placed throughout the 500,000-square-foot headquarters building to inspire innovation and collaboration.

"Our employee-partners are the lifeblood of our company. This initiative is about investing in a work environment that inspires them through seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces with the technology, flexibility and amenities to drive our business forward,'' CEO Todd Schneider stated in the press release.

Cintas CEO Todd Schneider

Schneider could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The new jobs Cintas expects to add will be tech and management jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $12.5 million, according to the press release.

Cintas is Mason's second-largest employer behind Procter & Gamble.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cintas lands $2 million tax credit for headquarters overhaul in Mason