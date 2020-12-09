CIO Leadership: Identifying Innovative Technologies to Reimagine the Business and Secure the Future of Work Will Be the Focus of the Conversation at the HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit

2020 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and tech executives in the financial services industry as we explore opportunities for tech leaders to help reimagine the business and the future of work.

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will draw on its peer-focused, research driven content at its 2020 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 10. HMG Strategy has produced more than 90 digital events since March, bringing together the world’s most distinguished and innovative technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.



Engaging topics that technology leaders will be discussing at the event include reimagining the way business infrastructure and security will continue to change as we enter a new year, opportunities for leveraging robotic process automation (RPA) in financial services, and new technologies that will help drive businesses towards success.

“Some of the most innovative technological advancements are the result of tough times like we’ve seen this past year. As we head into 2021, how we work is continuing to change each day and with that comes exciting new developments,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Technology leaders have the unique opportunity to play a deciding role in which of these solutions will shape the future of the workforce.”

Notable technology executives speaking at the 2020 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 10 include:

Lekha Banerjee , Chief Architect & Futurist

Susan Certoma , Board Director, Executive Leader, Strategic Advisor, Point2Point

Chuck Gray , Partner, Egon Zehnder

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

Sunila Gollapudi , VP, Enterprise Architecture & Emerging Technologies, Broadridge

Roger Hale , CSO, BigID

Brendan Hannigan , CEO and Co-Founder, Sonrai Security

Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk, and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

Naveed Iqbal , Business Technology Executive - Trading Systems, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dutt Kalluri , SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge

David Morris , Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions

Harry Moseley , Global CIO, Zoom

Nelly Nauman , Managing Director, Threat & Vulnerability Management, Moody’s Corporation

Pat Phelan , VP Market Research, Rimini Street

Tim Sadler , Co-Founder and CEO, Tessian

Phil Schneidermeyer , Managing Director, CIO Search Group

Parthiv Shah , CISO, Signature Bank

Stephen Spagnuolo , NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase

Allen Terleto , Field CTO, Redis Labs

J.R. Tietsort, CISO, Darktrace

Valued partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on December 10 will include Appian, ArmorCode, Inc., Aryaka, BigID, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, Horizon3.ai, NPower, Observe.AI, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Redis Labs, Rubrik, Sonatype, Sonrai Security, Tessian, Tanium, and Zoom.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

For the first time ever, HMG Strategy will be co-hosting the 2020 SIM Connect Live conference on December 15. With over 40 chapters nationally, the Society for Information Management (SIM) is the world’s premier networking organization for IT leaders. Topics to be discussed at this event will include opportunities to lead and grow the business in 2021 and beyond, how to become a self-disruptive leader, and maintaining a secure, productive work environment in a remote setting.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Julia Anderson , Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

Wayne Bulmahn , Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH

Hari Candadai , GVP, Global Thought Leadership and Research, Rimini Street

Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

Me lissa Hohauser , SVP, IT Director, Servicing and Ops, TCF Bank

Jeanette Horan , Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor

Rodney Kenyon , GVP, Global Oracle Applications Support, Rimini Street

Susan Malisch , VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago

Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

Rafael A. Sanchez , CIO, Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Marcus Session , President, SIM Tampa Bay; VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Mark Taylor, CEO, Society for Information Management

Valued partners for the 2020 SIM Connect Live on December 15 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Obsidian, PagerDuty, Rimini Street, Society for Information Management, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about 2020 SIM Connect Live and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

On December 9th, HMG Strategy will host a digital roundtable powered by Moveworks entitled ‘Supporting the Work-From-Home Enterprise: 3 Secrets of the Successful Service Desk.’ In this interactive digital roundtable where participants can ask questions and share insights, Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder of Moveworks, will share examples of leading enterprise companies that are using artificial intelligence to provide real-time tech support to remote employees, autonomously resolve IT tickets via deep integrations and dramatically reduce the mean time to resolution of IT issues.

To learn more about this digital roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

On December 16th, HMG Strategy will host two separate webinars powered by Zoom. The first, Forward Thinking on the Future Digital Workplace, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, will focus on how CIOs and technology executives must focus on what the future of work will look like and how they can best position their companies and team members to remain engaged and productive for the long haul.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT that same day, HMG Strategy will also host a webinar powered by Zoom entitled ‘Protecting the Hybrid Enterprise.’ In this event, which is tailored for CISOs and security leaders, top security executives will share the steps they’re taking to protect the enterprise as their organizations shift to hybrid work models. These issues include security associated with remote staff bringing unsecured personal devices into the office as well as securing data properly as employees repeatedly transition between in-office and remote workspaces.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s complete calendar of upcoming and on-demand webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”

How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace, where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

● Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities -- Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy’s Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that’s best suited to address their requirements.

● Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

● Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

● Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

