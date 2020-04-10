CIOE 2020 Visitor Registration is Available Now

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE 2020 (the 22nd China International Optoelectronic Expo), will be held at its new venue at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from September 9 to 11. It is expected over 85,000 professional visitors and over 3,000 exhibitors will be gathering at CIOE 2020 within a total exhibition area of 160,000 square meters.

CIOE is known to the world as the largest and leading optoelectronic exhibition in the world, covering the entire optoelectronic ecosystem. Two flagship sub-expos of CIOE's, the Precision Optics Lens and Camera Module Expo and the Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo are the world's best sourcing platforms for precision optics technologies and laser technologies as per many industry peers.

CIOE 2020 - Precision Optics Lens and Camera Module Expo in 2020 will cover the entire precision optics supply chain including optical materials, components, optical imaging measurement and optical instruments, optical processing equipment, sapphire and touch screen manufacturing. In addition, an upgraded versions of machine vision, lens and camera modules, optical coatings will be presented with more organized floor plan and more key players to join.

CIOE 2020-Precision Optics, Lens & Camere Module Expo More

A special zone for ultra-precision nano processing area in Hall 5 will bring together world-renowned ultra-precision equipment manufacturers to showcase advanced technology while Hall 3 will gather key coating equipment manufacturers such as Leibao, SHINCRON, OPTORUN, Jiangyin Sinoprime optical, Guotai Vacuum and Guotai Vaccum, etc.

It will be one of the best options to complete annual sourcing plan on precsion optics products from the whole industry chain of precision optics: from optical materials, components and equipment.

CIOE 2020 - Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo More

Meanwhile, CIOE 2020 - Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo is the effective extension of optics for laser technologies being one of the essential application scenario. The CIOE laser expo will focus on the area of fine processing, particularly the application scenario of ultrafast lasers in consumer electronics, hard brittle and flexible materials processing and in 5G.

Key laser players will be displaying their latest products from lasers, device and equipment at CIOE 2020 -Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo including Han's Laser, Derui- Laser, Yanglaser, Everbright, Bellinlaser, Optizone, Chutian Laser, ZKJ Laser, NKT, Zolix, CRYSTECH, Tusenlaser, Vilaser, Wanshsin, Elite Laser, Lasence, Bright Intelligence, Han's Scanner, BWT Beijing, Raybow Opto, Xi photonics, Han's Raypro Sensing. Besides, Lithuanian National Laser Pavilion will launch to display world's top-north laser technologies by seven companies: Light Conversion, Altechna, Ekspla, Workshop of Photonics, QS Lasers, Direct Machining Control, Optogama.