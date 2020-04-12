What Is Cipher Pharmaceuticals's (TSE:CPH) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 31% in the last month alone, although it is still down 41% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 41% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Cipher Pharmaceuticals Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.54 that sentiment around Cipher Pharmaceuticals isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a lower P/E than the average (6.3) P/E for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Cipher Pharmaceuticals shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Cipher Pharmaceuticals, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 119% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 33% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Cipher Pharmaceuticals's P/E?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals has net debt worth just 8.7% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Cipher Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio

Cipher Pharmaceuticals's P/E is 5.5 which is below average (11.8) in the CA market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Cipher Pharmaceuticals over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.2 back then to 5.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.