CipherHealth Names New Chief Product & Chief Marketing Officers as Growth Accelerates

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020

Chris Aulbach, brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, 15 of which were directly within the healthcare tech industry, working with multiple equity-backed ventures that served large health systems globally. With a proven track record of leading successful product and go-to-market teams at growth-oriented HCIT companies such as Allscripts and Evariant, Chris has a history of advancing world-class product management practices at growth companies. Most recently, he served the corporate strategy team at Cognizant, where he helped transform the company's portfolio-centric GTM, establishing new practices and models in how it defined, packaged, sold, and delivered industry-leading, repeatable solutions across multiple verticals.

At CipherHealth, Chris will serve on the Executive Team as a key driver in the development and execution of the company's strategic and product priorities, including spearheading product strategies involving customer experience, product life-cycle management, ROI measurements, data analysis, as well as identifying emerging trends and avenues for maximizing the customer value and outcomes of existing product lines, among other responsibilities.

Jim Somers, brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience to CipherHealth, with a focus on SaaS technology across a wide array of IT sectors, including unified communications and collaboration (UCC), mobility, marketing automation and cyber-security. Jim's range of knowledge has made him instrumental in driving marketing at startup companies, as well as making him a strategic growth agent at larger publicly-traded companies. Most recently, Jim served as the Head of Marketing for LogMeIn's Unified Communications & Collaboration business unit, where he was instrumental in launching the new GoTo brand and product portfolio, including GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar, as well as the latest GoToConnect and GoToRoom products.

At CipherHealth, Jim will serve on the Executive Team and head up the company's marketing strategy, supporting increased revenue, awareness and relevance to CipherHealth's target markets. He will also contribute handily in positioning CipherHealth as a thought-leader in the market and presenting the company as they enter into new markets.

"We couldn't be happier that Chris and Jim have come aboard at such a critical time in our company and the healthcare space. The current pandemic we're all facing is already having an unprecedented impact on how we will deliver patient care for generations to come. Having two strategic minds like Chris and Jim on-board to collaborate with the team, partner closely with our customers, and deliver innovative and reliable solutions to the market couldn't be better timed to move us into the next stage of growth," said CipherHealth President and Chief Operating Officer Jake Pyles.

