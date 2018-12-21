Is Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc’s (LON:CIR) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Steve Harris became the CEO of Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:CIR) in 2006. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Steve Harris’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc has a market capitalization of UK£200m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£825k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£410k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£79m to UK£316m, we found the median CEO compensation was UK£534k.

Thus we can conclude that Steve Harris receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Circassia Pharmaceuticals has changed from year to year.

Is Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc Growing?

Over the last three years Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 14% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 86% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It’s hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch.

Has Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 82%, Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don’t think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Circassia Pharmaceuticals shares (free trial).

