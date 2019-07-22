Circle CEO is joining Justin Sun’s meal with Warren Buffet





Tron founder and CEO Justin Sun has finally announced who he will be taking to lunch with Warren Buffett—just a week ahead of the meal.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire tweeted yesterday that he will be joining the “Power Lunch” at Quince, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Jackson Square, San Francisco, on July 25. And as if Buffett wasn’t aware, Allaire reminded him that the focus of the discussion will be squarely on crypto.

He said, “Justin, I would be honored to join you and Warren Buffett next week to discuss crypto!! Count me in. Crypto is now a major global policy issue and there is a great deal for Mr Buffet (sic) to understand and for us to learn from him as well.”

Allaire becomes the second guest—out of a possible seven—to join the Tron founder at the meal, after Litecoin founder Charlie Lee got in on the action. At the time he said, “Thanks Justin! I’m excited about this opportunity to meet a legend.”

Justin Sun: Privacy features (zk-SNARKs) on Tron’s testnet are imminent

The meal was won in a charity auction for San Francisco-based Glide, which supports homeless people in the Bay Area. Sun paid a whopping $4.6 million for the meal, out of revenue from recently-acquired file sharing protocol BitTorrent.

In June, it was announced that the meal would be moved to San Francisco, supposedly to be in the “heartland of tech.” Since the meal was no longer held at the New York-based Smith & Wollensky steakhouse, which would donate $100,000 to Glide, Sun decided to foot the bill for this too. And to accommodate the move, Quince will add Buffett’s favourite drink, cherry coke, to the menu.

But whether the Oracle of Omaha will enjoy his first taste of crypto, we’ll have to see.



