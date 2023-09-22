Circle City Classic weekend starts, football game back

TechCrunch

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is shutting down its Circle feature — bringing an end to its glitchy history — which allowed users to share a post only with a set of people. After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your Circle. Twitter first launched the Circle feature in August 2022, after testing it in beta for a few months.