CIRCLE Coalition hosting alcohol vendor training in February

CIRCLE Coalition is hosting a TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) alcohol vendor training at no charge.

The purpose is to help prevent the sale of alcohol to youth and intoxicated individuals. Attendees will also learn how to detect fake identification, the ins and outs of Ohio’s sales and service laws, how to refuse a sale or service, recognizing impairment, how to deal with underage customers and more.

The training will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, for employees of restaurants, hotels, bars, and nightclubs. It will be held at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center's Fisher Auditorium, 1680 Madison Ave., Woostr.

Register for the training by emailing Robert Bean at beanr@one-eighty.org or by calling 330-804-3122. Walk-ins will be accommodated on a space available basis only.

