Circle Confirms $3.3B of USDC's Cash Reserves Stuck at Failed Silicon Valley Bank

Stablecoin issuer Circle said late Friday that $3.3 billion in cash deposits remained at Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), the lender which was shut down earlier in the day by regulators after suffering a run on deposits. The sum represents some 8% of the total reserves backing Circle's stablecoin USDC.

Silicon Valley Bank was one of the six banking partners where Circle held a part of the reserve assets backing its $40 billion USDC stablecoin.

1/ Following the confirmation at the end of today that the wires initiated on Thursday to remove balances were not yet processed, $3.3 billion of the ~$40 billion of USDC reserves remain at SVB. — Circle (@circle) March 11, 2023

USDC is the second largest stablecoin on the market and a fundamental element of the crypto ecosystem. Concerned investors redeemed over $1 billion of USDC tokens over Friday, causing USDC to temporarily losing its dollar-peg on some exchanges and pushing the largest stablecoin swap pool on decentralized finance platform Curve into heavy imbalance.

At press time, USDC fell to 0.945 USDT, the largest dollar-pegged stablecoin, on crypto exchange Kraken.

"Circle is currently protecting USDC from a black swan failure in the U.S. banking system," Dante Disparte, Circle's chief strategy officer, tweeted late Friday. "SVB is a critical bank in the U.S. economy and its failure - without a Federal rescue plan - will have broader implications for business, banking and entrepreneurs," he added.

