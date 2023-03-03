Circle joins Crypto.com, Coinbase in cutting ties with embattled crypto bank Silvergate

1
Danny Park
·1 min read

USDC stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial said on Twitter Friday that it is withdrawing from “certain services that involve” California-based cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital Corp., adding itself to the growing list of companies distancing themselves from the financially troubled U.S. bank .

See related article: Silvergate probed by US prosecutors over FTX, Alameda accounts: Bloomberg

Fast facts

  • Silvergate said in a filing Wednesday that it is not able to meet the March 16 deadline to file its annual 10-K report, which shows the financial performance of a publicly traded company, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, due to business and regulatory challenges.

  • “A number of circumstances have occurred which will negatively impact the timing and the unaudited results previously reported in the Earnings Release, including the sale of additional investment securities beyond what was previously anticipated,” the filing said, adding that Silvergate could become “less than well-capitalized.”

  • Following the announcement, Silvergate stock plunged 57.7% on Thursday and global cryptocurrency firms Crypto.com, Coinbase, Gemini, and Galaxy Digital all cut business ties with Silvergate as a banking partner.

  • The company posted a net loss of US$949 million for 2022, compared to a net income of US$75.5 million in the previous year, according to its earnings report released in January. The company attributed the losses to a “crisis of confidence” in the sector.

  • Silvergate provided banking services to a slew of crypto companies, including Sam Bankman-Fried’s now bankrupt FTX exchange. Last month, Silvergate was reportedly probed by U.S. prosecutors for its dealings with FTX and its affiliated brokerage Alameda Research.

See related article: Silvergate reports US$1 billion loss, attributes to “crisis of confidence” in crypto sector

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin falls below US$23,000, Ether slides in crypto price slump across the board

    Bitcoin and Ether prices slumped in Friday morning trading in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.

  • Bitcoin Sinks to Two-Week Low as Silvergate Fallout Hurts Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to the lowest level in about two weeks, part of a wider retreat in crypto markets as investors digested the unraveling of a key industry payments network.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Citigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Ban

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Selling in Droves and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (née Google), there are two stocks billionaire money managers are dumping and one they're piling into.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly made a $8.2 billion acquisition that taps into the electric-vehicle boom

    Berkshire bought Pilot, a truck-stop chain that has partnered with General Motors and Volvo to develop national EV charging networks.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Tesla to Disgruntled Shareholders: "We've Heard You"

    The electric vehicle maker's board of directors received a lot of criticism last year as the stock fell.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • Where Will Plug Power Be in 3 Years?

    Enthusiastic about the prospects of hydrogen and fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), investors have sent the stock soaring more than 14% since the start of the year, which is no small feat considering the S&P 500 has risen 3.4%. Sure, the hydrogen economy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, but that doesn't mean Plug Power is guaranteed to prosper. Due in large part to securing major customers like Walmart and Amazon over the years, Plug Power has, undeniably, excelled at growing its top line.