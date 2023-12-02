Circle K celebrates ‘National Cookie Day’ with free cookie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Circle K will be celebrating “National Cookie Day” on Monday, December 4, by offering a free freshly baked cookie redeemable through the convenience’s store app.

The offer will be available at participating Circle K locations across the country, find your nearest store here.

Things to take into consideration:

Valid only on Fresh Food Fast cookies at participating Circle K Convenience Stores in the United States

Each coupon can be used once, only one coupon can be redeemed per customer.

Coupon expires December 4th at 23:59.

No cash value.

Counter must be counting down with current date and time to redeem.

Cannot be combined with any other offer.

While supplies last.

