Circle K clerk arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing man in Victorville

A convenience store clerk was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing Elijah Griego, 25, inside a Circle K near Village Drive in Victorville, authorities said.

Victorville resident Jeremy Alexander Fearon, 25, was arrested in the stabbing of Elijah Griego. On Wednesday, Fearon remained in custody at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto with no bail amount set, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records showed.

The county Superior Court system on Wednesday showed no charges filed or court date set for Fearon.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday deputies responded to the Circle K on Mojave Drive regarding a disturbance inside the store.

The Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response were also dispatched to the Circle K in the 15800 block of Mojave Drive, just west of Interstate 15.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive man, later identified as Griego, a Victorville resident, lying on the ground outside the store with multiple stab wounds, sheriff’s officials said.

Life-saving measures were administered to Griego before he was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff’s report.

Detectives with the sheriff’s department’s Specialized Investigation – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Detectives determined that Fearon had gotten into a physical altercation with Griego when the stabbing occurred, sheriff’s officials said. At the conclusion of the interview, sheriff's officials arrested and booked Fearon.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press on Wednesday that the department could not disclose the cause of the dispute or whether the men knew each other.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to call 909-387-3609. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com

