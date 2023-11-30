Circle K Fuel Day 'Pop-Up' to offer 40 cents off fuel at participating Arizona locations

Circle K is ushering in the gift-giving holiday season by offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Arizona gas stations on Thursday afternoon.

The global convenience chain is looking to keep the sales rolling and pump prices on the decline with their Fuel Day 'Pop-Up', extending to Nevada markets as well.

"“We know the weeks ahead of the holidays can be busy, and we are always looking for ways to delight our customers and make their lives a bit easier,” Morten Jensen, Circle K vice president of regional operations, Grand Canyon Business Unit, said in a news release.

For newly anointed Circle K Inner Circle members, customers can drop the price even further, pairing the 'Pop-Up' deals with the program's 25 cents off per gallon on the first five fill-ups intro offer, plummeting their potential savings to 65 cents.

“With Inner Circle, customers can now get more out of our popular Fuel Day ‘Pop-Ups’ and save on food, fuel and more," Jansen said.

You'll want to act fast, however, as the Fuel Day 'Pop-Up' will only be around from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

What Circle K stores offer the discount?

Drivers can check the status of nearby Circle K stores and their deals by using the chain's Store Locator feature on its website.

When is the Circle K Fuel Day 'Pop-Up'?

Savings will only be available at participating locations on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How can I get Circle K rewards?

Consumers can sign up for free to become a Circle K Inner Circle rewards member in the following ways:

The Circle K app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

On the Circle K website

While checking out at participating Circle K stores

How much does gas cost in Arizona?

According to AAA data, the price to fill up in Arizona currently costs $3.49 per gallon, around 25 cents more than the national average.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Circle K Fuel Day 'Pop-Up' in Arizona November 30