Circle K Fuel Day Pop-up brings 40-cent discount to Illinois, Iowa, Missouri on Thursday

Tis the season for cheap gas, especially if you like to use the pumps at Circle K gas stations.

Participating Circle K stores in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will be offering a 40-cent discount on gas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30.

With the recent drop in gas prices, that's a Christmas gift everyone can enjoy. But wait ... there's more.

Should your car not be the only thing that needs to be filled up, Circle K is also offering a 50% discount in store on all hot food items during the same time.

Just when you thought Santa Circle K was done, you forgot to check your stocking. Participating stores will also be passing out fuel cards for future fill ups that will save 10 cents per gallon.

Circle K locations near me

Patrons can use the Circle K store locator to find stores participating in the Fuel Day Pop-up sale.

What is Easy Pay at Circle K?

According to the Circle K website, customers can pick up an Easy Pay card at particiapting locations and connect the card to their checking account. The card will act as a debit card at the gas station. Patrons can sign in directly to their bank’s website to connect the card.

For more information on Circle K Easy Pay, visit www.circlek.com.

Does Circle K take Apple Pay and Google Pay?

Yes. Circle K accepts both Apple and Google Pay at their gas stations and convenience stores.

Does Circle K have a rewards app?

Yes. The Inner Circle is the name for the Circle K rewards app. You can sign up for free on the website. The app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

For more information, visit www.circlek.com.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Circle K 40-cent gas discount: Save in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri Nov. 30