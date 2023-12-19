'Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up' unwraps holiday gas discounts at the pump in Tallahassee

Circle K is giving a gift to customers at the pump this year, as they host a “Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up" in Tallahassee.

Locals will receive up to 30 cents off per gallon from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at participating Circle K locations in Tallahassee. The deals are also coming to other unspecified stations in the South Atlantic region including the Gainesville, Jacksonville, Macon and Columbus areas.

The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time, according to the news release.

Florida gas prices reached an average of $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, and prices at the pump have been "on a free fall, declining 31 cents in the past 17 days," according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

If you are interested in the “Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up" find the nearest location at www.circlek.com/store-locator

A representative of the company could not specify if all stores in Tallahassee will be featuring the discounted prices.

"The fuel discount will be running in most stores in the cities listed," the company representative said. "The store locator helps customers find their nearest location."

Democrat Writer Mikiyah Everett can be reached at Meverett@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Holiday fuel discounts coming to Tallahassee Circle K gas stations