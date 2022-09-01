Circle K is offering a big gas discount on Thursday. Here's how and where to get the deal

Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic


Circle K will offer a gas discount of 40 cents per gallon on Thursday, Sept. 1, to mark Circle K Fuel Day.

The sale, available at more than 3,600 locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel, is happening just before the Labor Day holiday weekend to allow customers to fill up their tanks for in time for their travel plans.

The discount is available only at locations that sell Circle K brand gas. About half of Circle K's convenience stores nationwide sell its brand of fuel, including more than 40 locations in Phoenix alone.

Labor Day 2022: Here's how Arizonans can cope with crowded highways, airports

How to get the Circle K gas deal

Circle K will offer the 40-cent-per-gallon savings for a three-hour period from 4 to 7 p.m. local time on Thursday. Anyone who's in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount.

The price on the pump will reflect the discount, according to Circle K.

Customers enrolled in Circle K's Easy Pay program can save an additional 10 cents per gallon during the fuel sale by using their Easy Pay card, said Madeline Black, a company spokeswoman.

Customers can find the nearest locations close to them by going to circlek.com/store-locator, searching their location and selecting "Circle K Fuel Stores."

More gas savings: Easy ways to save money on gas for your holiday road trip

