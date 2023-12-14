Circle K Offering Gas Discounts

KSWB - San Diego

Circle K is giving back by offering a limited time discount on fuel for California drivers at select locations. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/business/circle-k-is-offering-california-drivers-40-cents-off-fuel-for-three-hours-only/

