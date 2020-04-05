Here’s What Circle S.p.A.’s (BIT:CIRC) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Circle S.p.A. (BIT:CIRC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Circle:

0.15 = €751k ÷ (€6.3m - €1.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Circle has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Circle Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Circle's ROCE is fairly close to the Professional Services industry average of 13%. Regardless of where Circle sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Circle's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Circle.

How Circle's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Circle has current liabilities of €1.4m and total assets of €6.3m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Circle's ROCE

With that in mind, Circle's ROCE appears pretty good. There might be better investments than Circle out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

