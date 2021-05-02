Circle Property (LON:CRC) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 51% Return On Their Investment

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) share price is up 30% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 21% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 6.9% in the last year , including dividends .

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Circle Property actually saw its EPS drop 23% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

In contrast revenue growth of 21% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Circle Property is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Circle Property's TSR for the last 5 years was 51%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Circle Property shareholders are up 6.9% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 9% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Circle Property better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Circle Property (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

