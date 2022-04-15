Circle raises $400 mln, teams up with BlackRock to develop USDC

Timmy Shen
Circle, the issuer of the world’s second-largest stablecoin USDC, has raised US$400 million in its latest funding round with major investments from BlackRock and Fidelity Management and Research, as the stablecoin issuer looks to explore possibilities with the traditional financial world.

Fast facts

