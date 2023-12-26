New Circle Road reopens after crash kills pedestrian, Lexington police say

A pedestrian died early Tuesday morning after being struck by a car in Lexington, police said.

Police responded to a crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on West New Circle Road near Leestown Road just before 3 a.m., said Lt. Jesse Palmer of the Lexington Police Department. .

The pedestrian was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries, WKYT reported. The pedestrian was later reported dead, said Palmer, who could not provide identifying information.

The police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating the crash and Palmer said he was “unaware” if there would be any charges.

The crash closed the outer loop of New Circle Road until about 5:30 a.m. when the road was cleared and open, Palmer said. No other injuries were reported.

Tuesday’s deadly crash comes less than two weeks after a 33-year-old University of Kentucky music educator was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Rosemont Garden and Nicholasville Road.

This is a developing story and may be updated.