New Circle Road shut down while police investigate shooting that sent 1 to hospital

A person was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after a shooting took place on New Circle Road, according to Lexington police.

The shooting was reported to police at 5:56 p.m., said Lt. Jeremiah Davis with the Lexington Police Department. It happened at the intersection of New Circle Road and Meadow Lane, Davis said.

One victim was found on scene and sent to the hospital, according to Davis. Their medical condition is unknown as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have shut down the inner loop of New Circle Road between Meadow Lane and Bryan Avenue, Davis said. Meadow Lane is also shut down between Emerson Drive and the inner loop of New Circle Road.

Police don’t know what led to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.