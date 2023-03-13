Circle Scrambles to Right USDC After Signature Bank Failure

1
Danny Nelson
·2 min read

Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today

Circle Internet Financial’s $3.3 billion cash reserves problem was seemingly solved Sunday when federal regulators promised that depositors of failed Silicon Valley Bank would be made whole in short order. But Circle’s USDC stablecoin isn’t out of the woods.

That’s because Signature Bank, another critical financial institution to the crypto industry broadly and to USDC specifically, has just gone up in smoke. On Sunday, New York state officials shuttered Signature “in order to protect depositors,” making it the third crypto-friendly bank to go dark in four days. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire acknowledged on Twitter that this meant the company could no longer mint or redeem USDC through Signature’s Signet product.

Signature’s sudden failure leaves a key part of the crypto industry’s backend infrastructure in limbo: Signet. It’s a blockchain-based real time payments system that’s supposed to work 24/7. Circle, Coinbase and many crypto trading firms used Signet. But with the death of Signature, Signet, too, has gone kaput.

When contacted Sunday, officials staffing Signet said they were in the dark on what would happen to Signet but expected to learn more information soon.

Allaire said in another tweet that the company would be “bringing on a new transaction banking partner with automated minting and redemption potentially as soon as tomorrow.”

The fate of Signet may prove important for Coinbase, too. In its third quarter shareholder letter, Coinbase – another key company for USDC – said it had joined Signet to allow for real-time payments and settlements. “Users can now add USDC to the Web3 ecosystem in under 10 minutes,” the company said in the letter. Coinbase spokespeople did not immediately return a request for comment.

Late Friday Coinbase paused redemptions between U.S. dollars and USDC and said they would reopen Monday, when normal banking hours resumed.

USDC lost its peg to the U.S. dollar on Friday, hours after SVB entered FDIC receivership, amid uncertainty about how much of its funds were actually held in the bank. Circle eventually said it held $3.3 billion, or about 8% of the funds backing USDC, were held at SVB.

Circle holds no USDC reserves with Signature Bank, a Circle spokesperson said in an email to CoinDesk.

As of press time, USDC had gotten closer to regaining its peg to the dollar, trading at around $0.99.


UPDATE: (March 13, 2023 02:00 UTC): Updates with Circle comment in penultimate paragraph.)




Recommended Stories

  • IMF Is Closely Monitoring SVB’s Financial Stability Implications

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said it’s “closely monitoring” developments and potential financial risks from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Says All SVB Deposits Safe, Creates New Backstop for BanksThe IMF has “full confiden

  • SVB Depositors Will Get Their Money, But Signature Bank Also Shut Down

    After a chaotic few days, U.S. banking regulators announced late Sunday that depositors at Silicon Valley Bank will be able to access all their funds on Monday morning, helping the bank's tech-heavy clientele avoid financial catastrophe. The bank entered receivership on Friday after trading of its parent company, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), was halted. Regulators also announced similar protections for customers of Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY), a $110 billion asset bank that was shut down by the New York Department of Financial Services on Sunday.

  • US regulators rush to contain SVB fallout, Biden vows to fix 'mess'

    US authorities unveiled sweeping measures Sunday to rescue depositors' money in full from failed Silicon Valley Bank and to promise other institutions help in meeting customers' needs, as they announced a second tech-friendly bank had been closed by regulators.The "core goal" of the moves was to reassure bank customers they would have their money "to meet payroll to keep their businesses operating, and to make sure households are able to pay the rent or the mortgage or any of their other bills,"

  • USDC Volatility Lifts Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium to 3-Year High

    Coinbase premium is usually taken to represent stronger buying pressure from stateside investors. But that's not the case this time.

  • US guarantees all deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse, as Biden promises action

    Announcement comes as Signature Bank was closed on Sunday by regulators – the second to fail in a week

  • Signature Bank Closed by New York Regulators in SVB’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank was closed by New York state financial regulators on Sunday as the fallout from last week’s implosion of SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank spreads to other lenders.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Says All SVB Deposits Safe, Creates New Bac

  • Feds hold auction for failed Silicon Valley Bank, move to protect uninsured depositors

    Federal financial regulators are moving to reassure depositors at Silicon Valley Bank with a special backstop as they pursue the failed bank's sale through an auction.

  • 'Our Capital Remains Strong': First Republic Bank Tries to Reassure After SVB Collapse

    The regional bank was keen to send a reassuring message to investors and clients, as speculation about contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is rife.

  • Asian shares mostly sink on jitters after US bank failure

    Asian shares mostly fell Monday, shaken by a Wall Street tumble that set off worries the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years might have ripple effects around the world. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.8% to 27,643.59 in morning trading. Before trading began in Asia, the U.S. Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank clients will be protected and have access to their funds and announced steps designed to protect the bank’s customers and prevent more bank runs.

  • The No-Brainer Retirement Account I'd Choose Way Before a 401(k)

    While the traditional 401(k) has many benefits, the Roth IRA is an even more advantageous account to prioritize instead. The idea of never having to pay taxes again is incredibly attractive when compared to a tax-heavy account like a 401(k). What's more, you can open a Roth IRA at a provider of your choice -- without any connection to your current employer.

  • IRS warns that a tax credit everyone's heard about definitely isn't for everyone

    Hearing you can get a tax credit worth up to $26,000 can make anyone think twice. But the IRS is warning that some bad advice could trip you up.

  • Etsy freezes transactions after Silicon Valley Bank closure, squeezing sellers nationwide

    Etsy sent out an email Friday to its sellers informing them of the transaction freeze, and some have complained that they cannot do anything until Monday morning.

  • Debunking The 'Good Old Days' Idea: Why Millennials Can't Afford A Home

    It's no secret that millennials and Gen Z are facing financial challenges when it comes to purchasing a home. But many older generations insist they had it harder when they were young. The data, however, paints a different picture. Cost of living vs. pay: The cost of living has increased significantly since the 1970s, but wages haven't kept up. In 1970, the average American's income was $24,600 annually (adjusted for inflation), and the consumer price index (CPI) was 38.8. By 2000, the average a

  • Warren Buffett's Big Warning That Every Investor Should Heed

    The legendary investor cautioned about relying on the one number Wall Street and many investors rely on the most.

  • 'There's going to be more': How Washington is bracing for bank fallout

    Battle lines are already being drawn over what caused Silicon Valley Bank's stunning demise.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule? Withdrawals, Conversions, and Beneficiaries

    The Roth IRA five-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'open to the idea' of buying Silicon Valley Bank, but a Tesla investor tells him 'no thanks'

    One Tesla shareholder feared the Twitter and Tesla CEO might sell "another $20 billion worth of $Tesla stock" to help finance a purchase.

  • India tech minister plans to meet startups on SVB fallout

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's state minister for technology said on Sunday he will meet start-ups this week to assess the impact on them of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, as concerns rise about the fallout for the Indian start-up sector. California banking regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday after a run on the lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of 2022, with depositors pulling out as much as $42 billion on a single day, rendering it insolvent. India has one of the world's biggest start-up markets, with many clocking multi-billion-dollar valuations in recent years and getting the backing of foreign investors, who have made bold bets on digital and other tech businesses.

  • US weighs new fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail, Bloomberg News says

    Regulators discussed the new special vehicle in conversations with banking executives and hope such a measure would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The new vehicle is part of the agency's contingency planning as panic spreads about the health of banks focused on the venture capital and startup communities, the report added. The U.S. Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report, while FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...