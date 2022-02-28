Circle’s USDC Stablecoin Hits $50B in Circulation

Circle’s USDC stablecoin just passed $50 billion in total circulation, according to a recent attestation report. While still the second biggest stablecoin by total assets, it is moving closer to frontrunner Tether.

Circle’s total USDC supply grew from $42.4 billion in December to $50 billion in January, a growth of 18% in just one month. On the company's website, USDC's supply is even larger, at $53.3 billion as of Monday.

Tether remains the biggest stablecoin issuer to date with $78.6 billion in total supply, according to its December report.

Circle’s USDC supply jumped almost 100% in the last six months of 2021, while Tether’s USDT grew by just 25% in the same period.

One key difference between USDT and USDC is the assets that back each one. Tether still holds $24.2 billion, a little over 30%, of its assets in commercial paper, while Circle has 100% of its assets in cash or U.S. bonds.

In July 2021, the Boston-based company announced it would go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Last week, Circle said that the deal values it at $9 billion.